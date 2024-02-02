Man wanted for murdering man outside Kroger in Sandy Springs arrested in Ohio

EUCLID, Ohio — More than two years after a man was killed in the parking lot outside of a Kroger in Sandy Springs, the man police say is responsible has been arrested.

Davonte Lavonne Childs, 27, was found hiding in Euclid, Ohio and arrested on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Euclid is located about 10 miles outside of Cleveland.

In August 2021, police say Childs, 35-year-old Cortney Demar White and 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku met in the parking lot for a drug deal involving “a large amount of marijuana.”

The U.S. Marshals office confirmed that Childs shot Mabiaku five times in the back, leading to his death.

Another man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Childs at a home in Euclid and when they approached, he pointed a gun at them.

Eventually, he surrendered to officers. Two guns were found inside the home.

He is currently being held in Cleveland until he is extradited to Fulton County.

