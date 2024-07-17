Marietta High School junior identified as teen killed by hit-and-run driver

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta High School officials identified a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run crash as a rising junior.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Ga. 360/Powder Springs Street in Cobb County.

On Wednesday, Marietta City Schools identified him as Jaylen Fitzpatrick, who would have started his junior year next month.

“School administration reached out to Jaylen’s mother and has offered to support the family. We care deeply about Jaylen, we care deeply about his family, and we will make sure that we support both our students at Marietta High School, the staff, and his family in whatever way we can,” Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said in a statement.

Investigators believe a red Hyundai Santa Fe SUV hit Fitzpatrick, who was walking in the right travel lane. The teen died on the scene.

“Per state law, anybody who is involved in a traffic collision is required to stop on scene and to render aid if need be,” said Cobb County police officer Aaron Wilson said. “This driver chose instead to flee the scene, leaving a 16-year-old on the side of the road where they unfortunately passed away.”

An employee of a liquor store next to the scene told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that police have asked to see surveillance video from his parking lot.

“Somebody out there probably knows who this person is, or knows that this vehicle is possibly going to have some damage associated with it.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Cobb County traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.

