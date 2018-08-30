Man says would-be intruder shot into home, grazed him with bullet before fleeing

ATLANTA - Bullets flew into an Atlanta man's bedroom last Friday afternoon at a home on Tift Avenue.
"It was very frightening, as you can imagine. I was really panicked," Yampier Milian said.
Milian said he was lounging in bed when he heard a loud bang at the door. The man said he looked out of his window and saw a man trying to break in.
Moments later, gunfire erupted, and one of the bullets grazed Milian's arm.
Milian's roommate was not home at the time, but she told Channel 2 Action News she believes she would have been shot had she been there.
The search for the shooter and the other violent crimes impacting the neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 of 5 adults arrested at NM compound where Georgia boy died, have been released
- Bonuses, prizes given under former Atlanta Mayor Reed broke law, new report finds
- Hawks sign 20-year deal with new company, will change name of Philips Arena
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}