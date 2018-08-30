  • Man says would-be intruder shot into home, grazed him with bullet before fleeing

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - Bullets flew into an Atlanta man's bedroom last Friday afternoon at a home on Tift Avenue.

    "It was very frightening, as you can imagine. I was really panicked," Yampier Milian said.

    Milian said he was lounging in bed when he heard a loud bang at the door. The man said he looked out of his window and saw a man trying to break in.

    Moments later, gunfire erupted, and one of the bullets grazed Milian's arm.

    Milian's roommate was not home at the time, but she told Channel 2 Action News she believes she would have been shot had she been there. 

