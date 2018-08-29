  • Atlanta Hawks sign 20-year deal with new company, will change name of Philips Arena

    By: Zach Klein

    ATLANTA - Multiple NBA league sources tell Channel 2’s Sports Director Zach Klein the Atlanta Hawks have signed a 20-year deal with State Farm to change the name of their home arena to State Farm Arena.

    Sources tell Klein the deal is worth more than $175 million. 

    The Hawks had played in Philips Arena since its opening in 1999.

    State Farm Arena is nearing the completion of a near $200 million renovation, the second largest in NBA history.

    This season marks the team’s 50th year in Atlanta.

    Earlier this summer, the arena announced lower prices for its food and drinks.

    Here are the “Fan friendly concession pricing”:

    • $1 Chips
    • $2 Candy, pretzel's, bottled water
    • $3 Fries, hot dogs, nachos
    • $4 pizza, bottomless popcorn, bottomless soda
    • $5 beer

