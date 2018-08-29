ATLANTA - Multiple NBA league sources tell Channel 2’s Sports Director Zach Klein the Atlanta Hawks have signed a 20-year deal with State Farm to change the name of their home arena to State Farm Arena.
Sources tell Klein the deal is worth more than $175 million.
We're working to learn more details of the deal that will transform the arena's name, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Breaking:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 29, 2018
NBA League sources tell me Hawks have signed a 20-year-deal with State Farm - Will now play in State Farm Arena - pic.twitter.com/IP7wsifETQ
The Hawks had played in Philips Arena since its opening in 1999.
State Farm Arena is nearing the completion of a near $200 million renovation, the second largest in NBA history.
This season marks the team’s 50th year in Atlanta.
Earlier this summer, the arena announced lower prices for its food and drinks.
Here are the “Fan friendly concession pricing”:
- $1 Chips
- $2 Candy, pretzel's, bottled water
- $3 Fries, hot dogs, nachos
- $4 pizza, bottomless popcorn, bottomless soda
- $5 beer
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}