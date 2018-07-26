0 Philips Arena announces 'fan-friendly concession pricing'

ATLANTA - Philips Arena announced plans to implement “fan-friendly concession pricing” when its doors open in October.

Utilizing technology and new design features, fans will be able to enjoy fresh and affordable menu items and faster service throughout the arena.

The fan-friendly pricing will be featured during each of the nearly-200 Atlanta Hawks games, concerts and shows hosted annually at Philips Arena, which attract almost 2 million customers.

Eleven of the arena’s most popular food and beverage items will be cut drastically, with an average price reduction of 50 percent.

A $5 beer has been added to the menu, offering guests an adult beverage at a significantly reduced cost.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At the core of the transformation of Philips Arena has always been creating a state-of-the-art venue that allows us to listen to and serve our fans with an amazing experience tailored to their lifestyle and means,” said Steve Koonin, Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Philips Arena CEO. “The undeniable success of Fan First pricing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the incredible experience of The Masters set terrific precedents and built demand from our fans to add value menu pricing that complements the wide assortment of premium food options introduced by our Executive Chef Joe Schafer. We are thrilled to respond to our fans in this way and will continue listening to the fans to enhance their experience.”

Philips Arena is currently undergoing the second-largest renovation in NBA history.

Hawks are all-in on fan experience.. 1st NBA team to offer fan friendly concession prices

$1 Chips

$2 Candy, pretzel's, bottled water

$3 Fries, hot dogs, nachos

$4 pizza, bottomless popcorn, bottomless soda

$5 beer — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 26, 2018

In addition to the lower prices, the arena collaborated with Levy, the official food and beverage partner of Philips Arena, and E15, Levy’s tech and analytics subsidiary, to redesign the customer experience, enhance speed of service and ensure the highest food quality.

Critical additions include increased cooking capacity, a 71 percent increase in points of sale, nearly 40 percent more beer taps, new line designs and self-serve stations aimed at decreasing wait times.

Philips Arena will also roll out new concessions menu items ranging from exclusive creations from its executive chef and local partners to fan favorites.

“We’re looking forward to not only rolling out a whole new elevated dining experience here at Philips Arena, but also being able to make that experience available to every single fan who walks into the Arena,” Schafer said. “Everyone will be able to enjoy fresh, hot dishes using the best ingredients at a great value, and we’re excited for fans to come see what we’ll be serving up in 2018.

CLICK HERE for more information on the arena’s transformation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.