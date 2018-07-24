0 5 reasons Georgia city was named ‘best long weekend getaway' in the US

When folks from the Atlanta area want to experience one of the recently named “best long weekend getaways in America,” they don't have far to go.

Jetsetter is famed for its worldwide Wanderlist travel inspiration hub, which lets subscribers browse and upload selections from a collection of 150,000-plus quirky and beautiful photos while refining their own travel dreams. Using that selection of photos and the help of Jetsetter’s editors, the travel site curated a list of the 13 best long weekend trips in America.

Savannah, Georgia, ranked top among travel site Jetsetter's 13 favorite quick trips nationwide and is just four hours or so (and all of it towards the coast) for metro ATL dwellers.

For those already familiar with its lavish Spanish-moss-draped architecture, artisan shops and pirate history, Savannah is a natural choice for the Jetsetter list. But the travel insiders know a handful of additional reasons that make Savannah ideal for R&R when you're in the "take vacation in small bursts" mindset.

Here are 5 reasons Savannah earned its "best long weekend getaway" honors:

Just five of the 20-plus dishes on the table that prompted a frenzy of passing food left and right at Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room. Photo by Cheryl Blackerby (Special to the Daily News)

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room

Just this one spot in historic Savannah could provide the basis for an entire weekend getaway. Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room serves platters filled with fried chicken, corn muffins, gumbo and the like at tables for ten shared by strangers. They dont take credit cards or reservations, but relax: the people you meet in line provide part of the weekend's charm (and sometimes entertainment).

A stay at the Wilkes Collection

You can also stay at the Wilkes House. It's perfect if this is a very special weekend getaway (like maybe you have a ring in your pocket?). A room in the main house as well as two adjacent apartments are for rent by the night.

Savannah Art Walk

While the historic downtown is always a draw for weekend visitors, Jetsetter encouraged tourists to time their visit with the second Saturday of the month to take advantage of the Savannah Art Walk (and its gratis wine pours).

Spooky stuff

Pulling no punches, the Travel Channel called Savannah "the most frightening city and seaport in all of America," giving it a spot on its list of "Top Haunted Cities in America." Find out why with tours that cover haunted history from the Civil War to the pirate days.

A nightlife of its own

Jetsetter mentioned Savannah's 18th century Olde Pink House as a spot to "shake off the heebie-jeebies with a jalapeño margarita" after all the ghostly turns in Savannah. Travel and Leisure goes one better with a reminder that there's a raucous and rousing nightlife in Savannah once those carriage rides and garden tours subside for the day. A couple of T&L's noteworthies included Chromatic Dragon, a gamer bar, and Jen's and Friends for the martini afficanado.

