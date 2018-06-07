  • Look inside Philips Arena during its transformation

    By: Craig Lucie

    ATLANTA - Philips Arena is in its final phase of its $192.5M transformation.

    Officials say the revamped arena will be more high-tech, more fan-friendly and have more space.

    They added it will include unique entertainment amenities, better sightlines, massive video displays, and business suites of various sizes.

    More than 12,000 seats have been removed, suites are being converted to more fan-friendly club spaces and crews are opening concourses to views of the court. 

    Opening day has not officially been set yet, but renovations are expected to be completed before the Hawks' 2018-2019 season.

