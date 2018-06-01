Philips Arena shows off progress on nearly $200 million renovation

ATLANTA - Philips Arena is in the final phase of a nearly $200 million renovation. On Friday, Channel 2 Action News got a sneak peak of the progress.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach got an exclusive look inside the transformed arena, which is expected to be completed before the Hawks 2018-2019 season.
Exclusive look inside Philips Arena where @ATLHawks are basically building a whole new arena inside the walls of the old. We’ll show you what fans can expect when it reopens for first tip in the fall LIVE at 12p pic.twitter.com/P8Wp8XZoet— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 1, 2018
We’ll show you what fans can expect when it reopens for first tip in the fall LIVE at on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
