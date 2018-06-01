Gwinnett pastor, wife, son indicted on 12 charges after brawl with police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A minister, his wife and son now face a total of 12 charges alleging they attacked officers earlier this year.
Wilmer Cruz, his wife Cristina and their 17-year-old son, Wilmer Cruz Jr., have been charged with aggravated assault and multiple other charges after they allegedly attacked Lilburn police officers.
Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas reported the indictment was handed up Thursday.
On March 24, police were called to Iglesia Cristiana Evangelica off Lawrenceville Highway to rescue a 16-year-old runaway girl, who police said the pastor’s family was keeping from her mother.
Sgt. Ryan Long said the confrontation, which was captured on body camera video and cellphone video, turned violent when Cruz and his son pushed him against a glass door.
“I was slammed against the glass door, hitting my head up against the glass and Mr. Cruz was choking me to the point I couldn't breathe,” Long said.
The video appears to show Cristina Cruz grabbing Long’s stun gun and pointing it at him.
Wilmer Cruz Jr. faces six counts, including one alleging he grabbed an officer’s radio, preventing him from calling for more backup.
Cruz and his son remain in jail, while Christina Cruz is out on bond.
