  • Minister, family arrested for allegedly attacking officers at church (Video)

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local minister, his wife and their son were arrested for attacking police officers in Lilburn, authorities told Channel 2 Action News.

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas obtained the video that shows the moments the minister's family surrounded an officer, even grabbing his taser. 

    The incident happened Saturday night at the church located at a strip mall on Highway 29.

    At one point, the officer tried to taser the son but the son grabbed the prongs and wrapped them up.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News on Monday that the incident stemmed from an attempt to find a missing teen. 

    Wilmer Cruz, 38, and Cristina Cruz, 37, were arrested on numerous charges. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also arrested.

    See the video of the chaos that happened right in front of the church's doors, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

     

