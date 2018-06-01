Man found shot to death on busy interstate bridge

ATLANTA - A passerby found a man shot to death on a bridge on Interstate 285 early Friday morning in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the man was found with a gunshot would along Boulder Park Drive at the I-285 underpass.
Multiple units are at the scene investigating.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is talking to investigators for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
