  • Man found shot to death on busy interstate bridge

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A passerby found a man shot to death on a bridge on Interstate 285 early Friday morning in Atlanta.

    According to Atlanta police, the man was found with a gunshot would along Boulder Park Drive at the I-285 underpass. 

    Multiple units are at the scene investigating. 

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is talking to investigators for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot to death on busy interstate bridge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watershed Management warns of possible water outage for Midtown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother relieved over arrest in daughter's death, but wants to know why…

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI investigating if APD was asked to withhold public records

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged in 2016 death of teen found naked in park also killed elderly couple