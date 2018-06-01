ATLANTA - North Georgia and metro Atlanta could see a severe storm Friday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said most areas are in a “higher risk” for severe weather.
The main threats will be damaging wind and hail. There could also be heavy downpours at times.
The chance for rain will finally ease early next week.
White County saw several inches of rain Thursday, which prompted a Flash Flood Emergency. It has since been canceled. But more rain later Friday could see it issued again.
Roads were closed throughout downtown Helen and business parking lots were covered with flood waters.
The storms produced up to 7 inches of rain in a four-hour span in the area around Helen.
Some businesses used sandbags to protect their property. Fire officials told us they had crews out all over the county monitoring conditions.
