  • Most of north Georgia has risk for severe storms today

    By: Karen Minton

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - North Georgia and metro Atlanta could see a severe storm Friday afternoon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said most areas are in a “higher risk” for severe weather.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for alerts on severe weather]

    The main threats will be damaging wind and hail. There could also be heavy downpours at times.

    Stay with Channel 2 Action News throughout the day for updates on storms in your area.

    The chance for rain will finally ease early next week.

    White County saw several inches of rain Thursday, which prompted a Flash Flood Emergency. It has since been canceled. But more rain later Friday could see it issued again.

    Roads were closed throughout downtown Helen and business parking lots were covered with flood waters.

    The storms produced up to 7 inches of rain in a four-hour span in the area around Helen. 

    Some businesses used sandbags to protect their property. Fire officials told us they had crews out all over the county monitoring conditions.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Most of north Georgia has risk for severe storms today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot to death on busy interstate bridge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Warriors top Cavs in OT in epic Game 1 of NBA Finals

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms have produced up to 7 inches of rain in White County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watershed Management warns of possible water outage for Midtown