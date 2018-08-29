0 Judge dismisses charges against 3 arrested at NM compound

TAOS COUNTY, New Mexico - A New Mexico judge has ruled that child abuse charges against three people arrested at a desert compound will be dismissed.

Taos County District Judge Emilio Chavez ruled in a hearing Wednesday to dismiss child abuse charges against Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morten saying they didn’t have a preliminary hearing in the 10-day time frame required by New Mexico State law for defendants held in custody according to the official.

The three were among five adults arrested after 11 children were found living in filth on the compound and the body of a 3-year-old boy was retrieved. That body was later identified as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, of Clayton County.

Prosecutors could still try to pursue charges by seeking an indictment from a grand jury. Prosecutors offered no immediate indications Wednesday as to how they will proceed.

Another hearing is planning Wednesday afternoon to deal with new charges filed against the dead boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille. They are accused of child abuse resulting in death.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is accused of taking his son, Abdul-Ghani, from his Clayton County home and bringing him to the compound.

The surviving children on the compound told investigators about religious rituals performed on Abdul-Ghani, saying the boy would cry with his eyes rolling back into his head as “jinn" and "shayateens," or spirits and demons, were cast out of him, sometimes for up to five hours a day.

After the child's death, they said regular washing of his body would be used as a "tool of punishments against one of the children, if he disobeyed the requests of the adults or showed disrespect."

