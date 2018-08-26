ATLANTA - New court filings surrounding the arrest of a Clayton County father tied to a compound in New Mexico where authorities say he was training children to carry out mass shootings, now say he and his partner had planned to attack “corrupt institutions or individuals” that include Grady Memorial Hospital.
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is the father of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, whose remains were discovered Aug. 6, which would have been his fourth birthday. The child, who was from Clayton County, was previously missing since November.
Charges were upgraded this week against Siraj Wahhaj and his alleged partner Jany Leveille.
New court filings say the two intended to "confront corrupt institutions or individuals" and planned to shoot or otherwise attack those who they failed to persuade.
Investigators listed institutions including the military, CIA, schools and Grady Memorial Hospital.
The documents say Leveille "expressed her displeasure with Grady hospital due to the treatment her mother received there."
