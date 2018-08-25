Root, root, root for the home team! Peachtree City plays U.S. championship today!

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - Watch the Little League World Series U.S. Championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2!
Our hometown boys from Peachtree City will take the field Saturday afternoon in the Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game!
Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania talking to the team's coaches and players to see how they are preparing for the high-stakes game against Hawaii.
The games airs at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2.
We'll have a LIVE report from Williamsport for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
