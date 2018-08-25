BREAKING: Man abducts 15-year-old after stabbing 4 members of her family, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Police say a man abducted a teen overnight Friday after stabbing four members of her family.
City of Newnan police say Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarron, 22, had a violent altercation with the family of Amanda Ornelas, 15 before abducting her.
Ornelas was taken from a home on Temple Avenue.
On Saturday morning, police issued a Levi's Call and an Amber Alert for Ornelas.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene for Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.
Poilce say Garcia-Zamarron left the Newnan area with Ornelas in a white convertible, possibly a BMW.
Ornelas is described as a Hispanic female, who is 5'2 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs and has black hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, flip-flips and a black long-sleeve shirt. The shirt has the phrase "bad habit" printed in white letters on the front.
Police say Garcia-Zamarron should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are working to get warrants for aggravated assault and kidnapping.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman arrested for posing as a dentist, damaging clients' teeth -- again
- Charges upgraded to murder for man accused in deadly Walmart parking lot shooting
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium drops its cheap food, drink prices even lower
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}