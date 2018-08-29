0 Bonuses, prizes given under former Atlanta Mayor Reed broke law, new report finds

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained an investigative report from the City of Atlanta, which found that bonuses and contest winnings awarded under former Mayor Kasim Reed during his final days in office broke city and state law.

Channel 2's Aaron Diamant, along with our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, first reported on the 140 or so bonuses back in April.

During his last days in power in December, Reed authorized nearly $900,000 in controversial, taxpayer-funded bonuses and party prizes to members of his cabinet and select city staffers during his final days in office.

At the time of our initial report, a spokesman for Reed said, “Rewarding employees for service and performance is not new and has been common practice in the City of Atlanta ... These bonuses were appropriate and Mayor Reed believes that the individuals who received the bonuses were worthy of them based upon their contributions to the City of Atlanta’s unprecedented growth and fiscal stability.”

However, a new report by the City of Atlanta's Auditor and Ethics Officer found that not only were the contest winnings and bonuses inappropriate, they were also illegal.

BREAKING: Atlanta City Auditor’s and Ethics Offices finds nearly $900k in bonuses doled out by former Mayor Reed/HR Director/City Council last December broke city/state law. Also found former CFO Jim Beard “abused his position” to give himself a bonus. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9FApf2r5ly — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) August 29, 2018

Among other things, the report found that former Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard "abused his position to authorize a bonus payment to himself."

We're going through the report, what it means for the investigation and the next steps moving forward, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

