Man fishing with son catches record-breaking fish in Georgia river

PORTAL, Ga. — A fisherman has caught a record-breaking fish from a Georgia river.

Jamie Boylett, of Portal, GA, caught a 12 oz. Spotted Sunfish from the Ogeechee River last month.

The catch breaks the previous record of 11 oz., which happened in 2019.

The fish is nine inches long.

“I was fishing for redbreast sunfish with my 8-year-old son Brannen at one of our regular spots on the Ogeechee. When I caught this fish, I wasn’t 100% sure what it was,” Boylett said. “A friend thought it looked like a stumpknocker, which made me laugh because it was the biggest one I had ever seen. After getting home, I decided to confirm the species, and I’m sure glad I did!”

Spotted Sunfish, which are known as “stumpknockers” like to hang out in heavy-vegetated, slow-moving lowland streams and warm, shallow ponds.

