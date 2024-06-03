Man dies, woman hospitalized after crashing into a tree in northwest Atlanta

ATLANRTA — Police are investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta.
Police said on Sunday, at approximately 6:37 a.m., officers responded to the I-75 Northbound Expressway Northwest and Moores Mill Road Northwest about a crash.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a Toyota Corolla with a 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in the passenger seat.
The 24-year-old driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation revealed that the driver was going north on the I-75 Expressway when he left the expressway and sped onto the Moores Mill Road exit, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
The driver hit a tree before coming to a final rest in a grass area outside of the roadway.
Police are still investigating.
