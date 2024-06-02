Tag reader nabs woman wanted for boyfriend’s murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A check on a car’s license plate reader led to the driver being arrested for murder.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County tag reader system captured a silver Chrysler 200 that was being used by a homicide suspect.

Officers spotted the car traveling down Panola Road when it stopped near Marbut Forest Drive.

According to DeKalb County police, the driver confessed to the murder of her boyfriend on South Deshon Road. The incident happened on May 22.

The suspect nor the victim’s ages and identities were released.

