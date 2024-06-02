Power outage hit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — Just after water was restored, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is experiencing power loss on Sunday.

The power is out between gates B 24 and B 36 after an airline contractor drilled into a power line, according to airport officials.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that operations are being modified to alleviate any impacts.

Utility crews are working to solve the issue.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to learn how many travelers are impacted and when the power will be fully restored.

