Motorcyclist wanted on multiple warrants leads GSP on chase, crashes along I-20

ATLANTA — A wanted man is hospitalized after leading Georgia State Patrol on a chase Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:17 p.m., GSP tried to stop a motorcycle on Interstate 20 west near Boulevard southeast for not having a tag

According to GSP, the driver failed to stop and a chase began. Officials said the motorcyclist failed to maintain his lane in a curve and hit the left-center median wall.

After the crash, the driver landed in the emergency lane. Troopers immediately rendered aid until first responders arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities learned that the driver had several felony warrants from Clayton County. The driver’s age and identity were not released.

There was no contact between troopers and the driver, according to GSP.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mayor declares State of Emergency due to water main breaks across the city The City of Atlanta is under a State of Emergency Mayor Andre Dickens said on Saturday night at a press conference to update the status of water main breaks.

©2024 Cox Media Group