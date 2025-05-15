Man charged with stabbing, suffocating GA family of 4 to death

PERRY, Ga. — A man who was already in custody is now facing murder charges for the deaths of a family of four last month.

Police in Perry responded to a mobile home in early April and found four people ranging in age from 2 to 82 dead.

WGXA-TV identified the victims as Tuquondea Robinson, 37, Michelle Joiner, 51, Beaulah Robinson, 82, and a two-year-old.

Investigators have now charged Michael James Jordan, 34, with their deaths. He was already in custody on a stalking and drug charge.

Jordan is now facing a long list of charges, including:

Four counts of malice murder

Four counts of felony murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a crime

Child abuse

Abuse and neglect of a person over 65

Abuse and neglect of a person with disabilities

Police say three of the victims were stabbed to death and the fourth was suffocated. They did not comment on which victims were stabbed.

“We want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” said Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge. “This arrest is the result of the tireless work of our investigators and partner agencies, who worked around the clock to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Jordan remains in the Houston County Jail.

