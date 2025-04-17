GA family of 4 stabbed, suffocated by someone they knew identified

PERRY, Ga. — A family of four ranging in age from 2 to 82 was found dead inside a mobile home earlier this month.

WGXA identified the victims as Tuquondea Robinson, 37, Michelle Joiner, 51, Beaulah Robinson, 82, and a two-year-old.

Perry police say all four were related to one another and likely knew the person responsible for their deaths.

Police say an autopsy confirmed three of the victims were stabbed to death and the fourth was suffocated. They did not clarify which victims were stabbed.

The family was found in the Timberline Mobile Home Park by officers sent there to check on their well-being, police said. It’s unclear how long they had been dead.

Detectives said after the deaths that they were interviewing a “person of interest,” but no one has been officially charged.

