Georgia Tech softball team was on the way to Florida State during campus shooting

ATLANTA — At least six people were hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after shots were fired on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee.

Florida State Athletics say they have canceled all home events through Sunday.

All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled.



Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available. — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 17, 2025

Georgia Tech was scheduled to play Florida State in softball over the weekend in Tallahassee.

Georgia Tech Associate AD for Communications Mike Flynn confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the team was on their way to Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear how far away from Tallahassee the team was, but they had not yet arrived at the university.

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted to X, writing, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

President Donald Trump confirmed that he has also been briefed on the situation.

None of the victims or the suspected shooter have been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group