Man arrested weeks after shooting near Clark Atlanta left 4 students injured

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News officers have made an arrest in a shooting near Clark Atlanta University that left four students injured.
The shooting happened Tuesday, Aug. 20, at a back-to-school celebration at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive Southwest and Beckwith Street Southwest.
[READ MORE: 'We're blessed to still be here,' victim says after shooting near Clark Atlanta]
Police identified the victims as Kia Thomas, 19, Erin Ennis, 18, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, and Elyse Spencer, 18. All four victims are in stable condition.
APD officials have been searching for the gunman for weeks, even releasing surveillance video of the man they believe shot the four teens, asking for the public's help to identify him.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Dorian strikes Georgia coast; flooding, power outages possible
- These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires in September
- Mother facing several charges after abandoning baby on front porch, police say
On Wednesday, officials said a man identified as Isaiah Williams, 21, turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder.
[READ MORE: Spelman student injured in AUC shooting to meet guardsman who rushed to help]
APD said Williams is the man wearing a ballcap seen sitting on a park bench prior to the shooting in videos the department released.
Police said they are still searching for another person believed to have exchanged gunfire with Williams during the incident.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}