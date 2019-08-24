Spelman student injured in AUC shooting to meet guardsman who rushed to help

ATLANTA - A Spelman student injured in a shooting and her family are planning to meet a young man who stepped in to help.
Elyse Spencer was one of four people injured in the shooting during a block party near the Atlanta University Center Tuesday night.
Spencer was shot in the chest and just released from the hospital few days ago.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke with Zion Roebuck, a National Guardsman who rushed to help Spencer and another victim.
Instagram video showed people running for cover near the Atlanta University Center library, where two Spelman and two Clark Atlanta students were shot.
One girl was shot in the chest, another in the leg and bullets grazed two other girls.
Police identified the other victims as Erin Ennis, 18, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, and Kia Thomas, 19.
