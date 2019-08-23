One of 4 victims in shooting near Clark Atlanta University speaks out

ATLANTA - Kia Thomas, a Clark Atlanta University student, says she doesn't want a "hateful act" that happened to her to tarnish her college experience.
Thomas, a junior, was one of four people injured in a shooting during a block party Tuesday night at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive Southwest and Beckwith Street Southwest.
She spoke at an emotional news conference Friday just days after she was released from the hospital.
"We're all very fortunate and blessed to still be here," Thomas said.
Police identified the other victims as Erin Ennis, 18, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, and Elyse Spencer, 18.
Investigators released video of the man they believe shot the four teens, and are asking for the public's help to identify him. Police do not believe he is a student.
