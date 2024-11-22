Man arrested in connection to crash that killed Georgia Southern ROTC instructor

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly motorcycle crash that killed a ROTC instructor at Georgia Southern.

On March 7, Christopher Decker was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of GA Highway 21 and West First Street when he got into a crash with another car and died.

After a months-long investigation, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Jason Mike of Brooklet, Georgia and charged him with homicide by vehicle, DUI and failure to yield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies determined that Mike was connected to the crash that killed Decker.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to deputies for more information on the arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group