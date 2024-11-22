Friday is starting off colder, but a warmup is on the way this weekend

Don’t forget to bundle up again Friday morning. We’re off to another cold start across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says metro Atlanta is waking up to the coldest temperatures since March.

Monahan says it won’t be quite as windy as Thursday, but it will be chilly.

We’re tracking a slight warmup for the weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know:

Not as windy this afternoon, but colder; highs in the low 50s

Lots of sunshine through the weekend

Highs near 70 ahead of our next cold front on Monday

Showers Monday night into Tuesday with another wet weather system possible for Thanksgiving Day

