Man arrested after manhunt in triple shooting in Chattooga County, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI announced Wednesday that they have arrested a man suspected in a deadly triple shooting in Chattooga County.
James Mauldin was arrested in Coweta County, the state agency said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
No other details were released.
James Mauldin has been captured in Coweta County. Thank you @ga_dps and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/tuMJGMTFRc— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) August 28, 2019
Police say they believe Mauldin shot and killed two people and injured another early Tuesday morning.
When deputies showed up, they said they found Joe Edward Brown, 35, and Linda Mae Everett, 61, dead and Daryl Lee Marsh, 46, injured from gunshot wounds inside the home.
