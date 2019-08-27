Police: Manhunt underway for killer after shooting left 2 dead, 1 injured

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say two people are dead and another person has been injured after a shooting Tuesday morning in Chattooga County.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant is at the scene along Ga. 100 on the Chattooga-Floyd County line and police say there is an ongoing manhunt for the killer.
Diamant is speaking with investigators for LIVE reports, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
