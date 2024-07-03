Man accused of shooting at officers in Toccoa arrested

Montavious Cantrell Winkfield, a man accused of opening fire on police officers Monday afternoon, has been arrested.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Winkfield was taken into custody shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Winkfield opened fire on Toccoa police officers after they pulled him over for a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.
The GBI said Winkfield got out of the car and started shooting at officers, then ran away when an officer fired back.
No officers were injured during the incident, according to officials.
After the shootout, the Toccoa Police Department issued warrants for Winkfield’s arrest on charges of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers.
Winkfield is now in custody, but the reason for him opening fire on police has not yet been provided.
