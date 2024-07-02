Toccoa man wanted after shooting at police officers and running away, GBI is investigating

TOCCOA, Ga — A man is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Toccoa.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting at the request of the Toccoa Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI said Montavious Cantrell Winkfield, 37, is wanted in connection to the incident.

On Monday, not long after 2 p.m., Toccoa PD officers stopped a car near Diagonal Street.

Winkfield got out of the car and started shooting at the officers.

An officer fired a gun at him, and he ran away. No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI said Winkfield is still on the run.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Toccoa Police Department has taken warrants for Winkfield for two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information about this incident or Winkfield’s location should call the Toccoa PD tip line at 706-282-3236.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A unique summer experience is giving young Black girls a chance to learn how to code

©2024 Cox Media Group