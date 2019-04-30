Expectant father accused of pointing gun at drivers on the way to meet wife in labor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News a man experienced road rage in Cobb County on the way to the hospital to meet his wife as she went into labor -- and now he's facing criminal charges.
Officials said the incident began April 20 when Kristopher Mosley, 26, became frustrated with other drivers along East West Connector near Floyd Road.
Mosley is accused of pointing a gun with a red dot sight on it.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained the 911 call one of the victims made during the incident.
Victim: I mean, I'm shaking.
911 operator: No, I understand
Victim: Because there was a laser on it.
911 operator: Listen, I'm going to get an officer to meet with you, OK?
