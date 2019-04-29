Gov. Kemp signs Georgia DUI breathalyzer bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A new Georgia law prevents police officers from telling drivers that their refusal to take breathalyzer tests could be used against them in court.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the measure into law in Savannah on Sunday.
The legislation, House Bill 471, changes the language police officers read to suspected drunk drivers when they're pulled over.
The bill passed the Georgia General Assembly after the state Supreme Court ruled in February that requiring suspects to blow into breathalyzers is a violation of constitutional protections against self-incrimination.
Officers can still mandate blood or urine tests, and they can also ask drivers to voluntarily take breathalyzer tests.
Kemp also signed several other bills Sunday, including a measure that prohibits use of drones to deliver contraband to prisoners.
This article was written by Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
