Bodycam video shows former Falcons WR Roddy White shocked over traffic arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was shocked when officers put him in handcuffs after being pulled over April 12 in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas obtained the bodycam video of the arrest Monday.
The 37-year-old Braselton resident, was stopped after an HOV lane violation on I-85 and arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
“Why is my driver’s license suspended? Can you tell me why?” White asks officers in the video as he is cuffed.
The revoked licence stemmed from a missed November 2018 court date for a traffic violation.
White’s Audi was impounded and he was released that evening after posting an $801 bond.
In 2014, White was arrested by Gwinnett police for failing to appear in court for a window tint violation issued a year earlier, records show.
White retired in 2017 as the Falcons’ all-time leading receiver. The one-time All-Pro played 11 seasons in Atlanta amassing 808 catches, 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}