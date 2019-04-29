  • Bodycam video shows former Falcons WR Roddy White shocked over traffic arrest

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was shocked when officers put him in handcuffs after being pulled over April 12 in Gwinnett County.

    The 37-year-old Braselton resident, was stopped after an HOV lane violation on I-85 and arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

    “Why is my driver’s license suspended? Can you tell me why?” White asks officers in the video as he is cuffed.

    The revoked licence stemmed from a missed November 2018 court date for a traffic violation.

    White’s Audi was impounded and he was released that evening after posting an $801 bond.

    In 2014, White was arrested by Gwinnett police for failing to appear in court for a window tint violation issued a year earlier, records show. 

    White retired in 2017 as the Falcons’ all-time leading receiver. The one-time All-Pro played 11 seasons in Atlanta amassing 808 catches, 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns.

