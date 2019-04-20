  • Former Atlanta Falcons player arrested in Gwinnett County

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was pulled over and arrested in Gwinnett County.

    The 37-year-old was pulled over last Friday for improper use of the HOV lane and was caught driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.

    White lives in Braselton.

    He bonded out of jail the same day.

    White played for the falcons for 11 seasons up until 2016.

    He's a four-time pro-bowler.
     

