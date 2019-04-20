'It was just wrong,' retired detective says after Wayne Williams calls into town hall meeting

ATLANTA - It’s been decades since retired Detective Lou Arcangeli worked on the case of the Atlanta child murders.
But the memories are still vivid.
“I remember seeing one of the little boys in the morgue. Wayne did that,” Arcangeli said.
That’s why Arcangeli said he felt offended this week when Atlanta native Wayne Williams, the man he believes killed the children, called into a town hall forum about the killings.
Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults in 1981. A police recruit heard the splash of a body hitting the Chattahoochee River, which led to Williams' arrest. It was the last body recovered in the case.
Police also think he is responsible for at least 22 of the children's deaths, though he has never been tried for them. Williams has maintained he never murdered any children.
