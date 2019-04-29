  • 'She was trash': Emotional closings in murder trial leave jurors in tears

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Jurors could decide today if a Gwinnett County woman starved her stepdaughter to death. Tiffany Moss’ death penalty trial began two weeks ago.

    She is accused of starving 10-year-old Emani Moss in 2013 and burning her body.

    “She wasn’t a child to her,” Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jones said during her closing argument. “She was nothing. She was a nuisance. She was ugly. She was a pain. She was disposable. She was trash.”

    But Emani was a daughter, a granddaughter, a friend and a young girl with an easy smile who brought happiness to her teachers, Jones said.

    “She was Emani and she mattered,” said Jones, holding up a photo of the girl to the jury. “She mattered.”

    Moss is representing herself. She did not make a closing argument, nor did she call a single witness. Her standby lawyers have asked the judge to allow them to step in, but he declined.

    Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in the courtroom when closing arguments finished around 10 a.m. Monday.

    Emani Moss' father, Eman Moss, is already serving life in prison for his daughter's death and testified Thursday against his wife.

