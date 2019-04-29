GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Jurors could decide today if a Gwinnett County woman starved her stepdaughter to death. Tiffany Moss’ death penalty trial began two weeks ago.
She is accused of starving 10-year-old Emani Moss in 2013 and burning her body.
“She wasn’t a child to her,” Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jones said during her closing argument. “She was nothing. She was a nuisance. She was ugly. She was a pain. She was disposable. She was trash.”
But Emani was a daughter, a granddaughter, a friend and a young girl with an easy smile who brought happiness to her teachers, Jones said.
“She was Emani and she mattered,” said Jones, holding up a photo of the girl to the jury. “She mattered.”
Moss is representing herself. She did not make a closing argument, nor did she call a single witness. Her standby lawyers have asked the judge to allow them to step in, but he declined.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in the courtroom when closing arguments finished around 10 a.m. Monday.
Tiffany Moss makes NO closing argument in her death penalty case .@wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/9G8CYsdNXa— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 29, 2019
Emani Moss' father, Eman Moss, is already serving life in prison for his daughter's death and testified Thursday against his wife.
