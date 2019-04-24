0 Opening statements to begin in Emani Moss death penalty case

GWINNETT, Ga. - The death penalty trial begins today a woman accused of killing her step daughter.

If convicted, Tiffany Moss could become the third woman to ever be executed in Georgia.

Police said she and her husband starved Emani Moss to death in 2013, and then tried to get rid of her body.

Emani's father pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence. He is set to testify in the trial.

We'll have LIVE coverage of opening statements of the trial, on WSBTV.com

BACKGROUND

As described by law enforcement, the brutal death of 10-year-old Emani Moss is one of the most notorious cases of child abuse in Georgia history. The young girl weighed only 32 pounds when her charred body was found in a dumpster outside the apartment where she lived.

Moss has said she is leaving her fate in God’s hands, rather than the two experienced public defenders who were initially assigned to represent her. They work for the state’s capital defender office, which is credited as a primary reason no one has received a death sentence in Georgia in more than five years.

The last time a death sentence was handed down by a Georgia jury was March 2014 in Augusta against Adrian Hargrove, who committed a triple murder. When asked why death sentences have become so rare, prosecutors and defense attorneys agree with Mauldin’s assessment: The availability of a life-without-parole sentence is seen by many as more acceptable.

Without a skillful and cohesive defense, Moss could break the drought and receive Georgia’s first death sentence in years.

Nationally, views about the death penalty have also been changing. Over the past decade, eight states abolished capital punishment through court rulings, moratoria issued by governors and repeals at the ballot box or in the Legislature.

TRENDING STORIES:

And there have even been some signals of shift in a law-and-order state like Georgia. Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to abolish the death penalty here. It was introduced too late to move this session but will be up for consideration when lawmakers gather again next year.

But the death penalty still remains on the books in Georgia and this week it’s staring Moss in the face.

Brad Gardner and Emily Gilbert, the two capital defenders initially assigned to represent Moss, have said she stopped talking to them months ago. Hutchinson has assigned them to be “standby counsel,” and they sit in the courtroom gallery ready to assist Moss if she asks for help.

During trial, it’s possible the capital defenders could ask Hutchinston to reconsider his decision. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that defendants found competent to stand trial are not necessarily competent to represent themselves if they can’t conduct their own defense. The court said the trial judge should made such a decision in the interest of achieving a fair trial.

If Moss wants to end her case, she can do so now.

District Attorney Danny Porter said he’s offered Moss the same plea agreement he offered her husband. If she pleads guilty to Emani’s murder, Porter will withdraw the death penalty and allow her to be sentenced to life without parole. But that offer stands only until a jury is selected, expected sometime this week, he said.

Porter also told Hutchinson that the last time he broached such an agreement with Moss, “she emphatically stated she did not want to discuss a plea.”

Background information was written by Bill Rankin for our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.