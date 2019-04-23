ATLANTA - Police say a woman was shot and killed Thursday just blocks from the Atlanta University Center.
The shooting happened on Sells Ave. around 1:15 p.m. A woman was found at the location with multiple gunshot wounds and died later.
Three people have been detained for questioning, police said.
We're working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit is on the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene where police have the street blocked off.
Atlanta Police have Sells Ave blocked off Lowery Blvd to investigate a woman shot to death. You can access Sells off Weatview Drive. @DaveHWSB is on his way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/yyuGZ8gdjp— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 23, 2019
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston on the scene working to gather more details.
We are on the scene of shooting. Police say a woman was shot and killed around one this afternoon. We’re gathering details for channel 2 action news at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BEHq0Gj9Nh— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) April 23, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police make arrest in shooting, robbery of UGA student
- MISSING! Police need help finding brother, sister who disappeared
- Father of UGA lacrosse player shot during robbery: 'We're blessed & thankful'
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}