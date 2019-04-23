  • Woman shot, stabbed to death in fight near Atlanta University Center, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police say a woman was shot and killed Thursday just blocks from the Atlanta University Center. 

    The shooting happened on Sells Ave. around 1:15 p.m. A woman was found at the location with multiple gunshot wounds and died later. 

    Three people have been detained for questioning, police said. 

    Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit is on the scene. The victim's identity has not been released. 

