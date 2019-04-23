  • MISSING! Police need help finding brother, sister who disappeared

    CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Sunday night in Clarke County.

    According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Victoria Moran was last seen with her 11-year-old brother, Victor, in the Rocksprings area.

    Victoria is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Victor is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

    Anyone with information on the Moran siblings is asked to call 911 or Sgt. J.Q. Williams at 706-613-3330.

