Lone survivor of plane crash that killed 3 talks about her recovery

ATLANTA - The lone survivor of a plane crash that killed three people in December is talking to Channel 2 Action News about her recovery for the first time.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona talked to Brittany Whitener, 29, who is still recovering at the Shepherd Center after the crash in Union County.
The plan crashed near the Union County Airport in Blairsville just after 7:30 p.m. Dec.19 as it tried to land.
Robert Atkinson, 56; Renea Greiner, 55; and Michelle Seay, 50 were all killed on impact. Atkinson was a pharmacist and Greiner and Seay were nurses.
Whitener told Corona that the group of work colleagues had gone on a night flight to see Christmas lights from above. She said it was only the second time she'd ever been on a plane.
Whitener was pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Thirty-eight days later, she is hopeful she will walk again.
How she says she felt when she learned she was the sole survivor, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
