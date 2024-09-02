Liberty Mutual reinstates woman's car insurance policy after canceling due to clerical error

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta driver said her car insurance was reinstated after it was canceled on her Kia Sportage due to a clerical error.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln talked to Denisha Walker last month, who said her Liberty Mutual policy was canceled because the company had her bank account information off by just one digit. After Lincoln’s initial story, the company looked into her account and fixed the error.

Now, Wilkins said she has peace of mind again while driving.

“When all of this happened, I was afraid to drive,” Wilkins said. “I’m like, ‘How am I going to get back and forth to work.”

Last month, Wilkins said a Liberty Mutual representative was processing her information over the phone. Wilkins thought the bill had been paid.

“They said, ‘Oh, you’re account has been closed, has been canceled due to non-payment,’” Wilkins said. She eventually learned the payment never hit her account because the associate entered her account number incorrectly. Liberty Mutual then canceled her policy.

When she tried to reinstate it, she was declined because Liberty Mutual considers her vehicle, a Kia Sportage, a high risk.

“You’re at the liberty of other people and not you,” Wilkin said. “The control was taken away from me.”

Wilkins said that days after Lincoln reported the story, Liberty Mutual reached out to find a solution.

“They wanted to know the account balance when I made the payment, and it was well beyond what my payment was,” she said. “Big companies, they don’t want to say they are at fault, but in the end, people know I got reinstated”

After the company verified her bank account, Wilkins’ insurance was reinstated.

“We all make mistakes,” Wilkins said. “We’re human and when it comes down to someone’s livelihood being affected, that’s not cool,” she said.

