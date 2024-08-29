Diplomat met with GA man held by Taliban in Afghanistan, found him in poor condition

ATLANTA — Nearly two years after the Taliban detained George Glezmann, his wife, Aleksandra Glezmann, confirmed that a European Union diplomat recently met with him and found him in poor condition.

Aleksandra Glezmann revealed to Channel 2′s Mark Winne that she has been tirelessly working to bring her husband back to Atlanta, where they once lived in Midtown. She provided Channel 2 Action News with a previously unreleased recording of an August 19th phone call with George, who has been detained in Afghanistan since December 2022.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve seen people come and go, their governments work and they release them and I’m still here,” George Glezmann said in the recording.

Aleksandra said the State Department reported that the EU diplomat also described George’s deteriorating health, mentioning that he has lost several teeth, has sores on his back, and bumps in his mouth that make eating difficult.

“I say that August will be my last month and at the end I start, you know, I will stop consuming food and water and everything, you know, until they either release me or I come--,” he said, expressing his desperation.

Aleksandra confirmed that the European Union diplomat found her husband very thin and in poor health.

The diplomat’s description adds to the urgency of George Glezmann’s situation, highlighting his statements about potentially ending his own life if not released by the end of August.

The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly “working around the clock to ensure George’s safe return,” according to a National Security Council official.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has agreed to meet with Aleksandra on September 11 to discuss further steps.

The U.S. State Department also confirmed that George broke down in tears multiple times during the visit and appeared very hungry.

Aleksandra mentioned that additional steps are being taken by the U.S. government regarding her husband’s medical condition, but she did not disclose specifics for safety reasons.

Earlier this summer, Aleksandra said her only way to comfort her husband was to encourage him to pray.

“Every time he feels like harming himself, I encourage him to pray and to ask God for strength to just live another day,” she said.

Describing the emotional toll, George said, “The night’s eternal and is where I go crazy. This is a horrible form of torture and I cannot believe that I’m forgotten right here by my government.”

A State Department spokesperson reiterated the United States’ deep concern for George Glezmann and other Americans detained in Afghanistan, calling for their immediate release and assuring ongoing efforts to secure their return.

