Student given Narcan after medical emergency at Dunwoody High School, principal says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A student is expected to survive after school officials say the student had a medical emergency and had to be given Narcan at school.

Channel 2 Action News received a copy of the letter sent to Dunwoody High School parents on Wednesday.

“A student is believed to have ingested a substance that resulted in a medical emergency,” the letter said. “Our trained school staff acted swiftly, administering Narcan, which successfully revived the student before EMTs arrived to continue evaluation and treatment.

The incident comes just three months after a student overdosed and died at the school.

In May, Mia Dieguez was rushed to the hospital in early May after she had what was described as a “medical emergency” while in class at Dunwoody High School. Dieguez later died at the hospital.

The autopsy report released by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication.

The toxicology report shows a positive test for Delta-9 THC and naloxone, which is the main ingredient in Narcan administered to someone with signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose. Police charged a teenager, who hasn’t been identified, with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection to her death.

