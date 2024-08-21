BBB issues warning for Atlanta plastic surgery center famous for streaming surgeries on social media

ATLANTA — The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about an Atlanta plastic surgery center well known on social media and most famous for performing Brazilian butt lifts, sometimes live on camera.

Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery was the focus of a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations in 2021.

Some customers complained about injuries and pain from procedures.

Goals is most known for the Brazilian butt lift procedure and markets heavily on platforms like Instagram.

Since our investigation, Goals has continued to grow and expand to other cities beyond its Atlanta and New York offices.

Now, the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning.

The BBB said customer complaints include “when surgical appointments were canceled, procedures were incomplete, or the appropriate medical clearances were not obtained, they encountered difficulties in receiving the requested refunds.”

“We have seen, a pattern of complaints alleging misleading sales practices, failure to provide promised services, and failure to provide refunds,” BBB spokesperson Taelore Hicks said.

Takesha Powell filed one of those BBB complaints. She told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray that Goals refused to refund any money when she had to cancel surgery after being seriously injured in an auto accident.

“Why would I let you keep my money if I can’t have the procedure? That’s my money. It doesn’t belong to you,” Powell said.

In January 2023, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance with Goals that required Goals to pay a six-figure settlement.

The AG’s office posted on its website that “after consumers incurred a financial obligation with the business, Goals changed material terms of the contract, including the date of the procedure, price, type of procedure, and medical provider without the consumer’s consent and without allowing the consumer an opportunity to obtain a refund.”

Attorney Susan Witt represents multiple women suing Goals for medical malpractice.

“Unfortunately, there have been more and more women who have gone there and gotten hurt,” she said.

Goals sent Channel 2 Action News a statement saying that they “consider the conduct of the BBB to be fraud, blackmail, and ultimately a scam for businesses. It’s important for readers to know we have been in contact with the BBB, they are aware that we cannot disclose patient information due to HIPAA violations.”

Goals said it has asked to be removed from BBB directories and said, “The vast majority of these issues relate to refund policies which are clear and disclosed.”

Goals said, “Transparency in our operations extends to our refund policies, which are clearly stated in our terms and conditions – which is provided to all patients and is publicly available for review on our website.”

Carr’s office told Channel 2 Action News that even though it has a settlement agreement with Goals, its investigation into the business remains open and active.

