Atlanta woman says she had car insurance canceled despite paying bills on time

ATLANTA, Ga. — Denisha Wilkins says it was Wednesday, July 31, at 7:32 p.m. when she paid $484.86 cents for her car insurance.

“I could not go online to pay this, you had to call in,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that she gave a Liberty Mutual representative her account information over the phone and thought the bill had been paid.

“They said, oh your account has been closed, has been cancelled due to non-payment,” she said.

She eventually learned the payment never hit her account because the charge was returned due to her account not being found.

Wilkins says a representative told her the associate entered her account number incorrectly.

“No one wants to have their insurance cancelled especially when you pay it,” she says.

When she tried to reinstate her policy, she says she was declined because Liberty Mutual considers her vehicle, Kia Sportage as high risk.

“Why am I going to be subjected to their more or less ignorance, or their employees’ lack of paying attention,” Wilkins told Lincoln.

Channel 2 Action News has reported about insurance providers raising insurance premiums for some Kia models because they’re at high risk for car thefts, break-ins, and fires.

Georgia, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, and Pennsylvania are a handful of states where insurance companies have blacklisted certain Kia models.

And Allstate, Progressive and State Farm are other car insurance providers who won’t issue new policies for Kia owners.

Liberty Mutual sent Channel 2 a statement saying;

Liberty Mutual Insurance does not publicly discuss policy details, but it will have someone from its consumer affairs team reach out to Ms. Wilkins directly to address her concerns.

Kia thefts are hurting the pocketbooks of Kia owners due to insurance premiums

