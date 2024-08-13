1 dead after fiery car crash near Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash has shut down several lanes of a busy DeKalb County highway near Stone Mountain Park.
DeKalb County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that at least two lanes of Hwy 78 near Mountain Industrial are closed for the crash investigation.
Officials said that a car caught on fire on the highway. One person inside the car died. Fire officials are working to identify the victim.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews worked to pull the car from a small embankment. It’s unclear when all lanes will reopen to other drivers.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Henry County substitute teacher fired for using inappropriate slur in class
- YSL trial: Attorney representing star witness suspended by GA Supreme Court for another case
- Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market
©2024 Cox Media Group