1 dead after fiery car crash near Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash has shut down several lanes of a busy DeKalb County highway near Stone Mountain Park.

DeKalb County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that at least two lanes of Hwy 78 near Mountain Industrial are closed for the crash investigation.

Officials said that a car caught on fire on the highway. One person inside the car died. Fire officials are working to identify the victim.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews worked to pull the car from a small embankment. It’s unclear when all lanes will reopen to other drivers.

